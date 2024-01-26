Open Menu

Number Of Chinese Tourists To Slovenia Almost Triples In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Number of Chinese tourists to Slovenia almost triples in 2023

LJUBLJANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese tourist arrivals in Slovenia last year almost tripled the 2022 figure, according to data published by the country's statistical office on Friday.

The data showed that 34,767 Chinese tourists visited Slovenia in 2023, 2.9 times as many as in 2022. Most of them arrived in September and October.

In 2023, the total number of foreign tourists to Slovenia increased by 18.4 percent year-on-year to 4.7 million. Most of them were from Germany, Italy, Austria and Croatia.

The number of domestic tourists, however, fell by 20.6 percent. In 2021 and 2022, domestic tourism was boosted by tourist vouchers handed out to citizens, an effort to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the overall number of tourists rose by 5.5 percent in 2023, "the most successful year" for tourism, the statistical office said in a report on Thursday.

The capital city Ljubljana alone recorded a 20.7-percent surge in tourist arrivals last year, it said.

Related Topics

China Germany Ljubljana Austria Italy Slovenia Croatia September October From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

4 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

13 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

13 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

13 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

13 hours ago
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

13 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

13 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

13 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

13 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago

More Stories From World