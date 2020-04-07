UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Africa Surpasses 10,000 - African Union

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa has increased to 10,075, and the death toll is approaching 500, the African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

"#COVID19-UPDATE IN AFRICA: 7 APRIL 2020 - 9:00 am EAT. 52 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 10,075 COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths, and 913 recoveries," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The majority of cases have been registered in northern Africa, where nearly 4,500 people have been infected with the virus.

The eastern part of the continent, with only 861 total cases, is the least affected region.

So far, South Africa has been the hardest hit nation with more than 1,680 cases, including 12 fatalities. It is followed by Algeria (1,423 cases) and Egypt (1,322 cases). In terms of death tolls, Algeria ranks first with 173 patient deaths. Egypt and Morocco also have high numbers of fatalities � 85 and 80, respectively.

To date, only three member states of the union � Lesotho, Western Sahara and Comoros � have registered no cases of the disease.

