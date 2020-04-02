Number of COVID-19 Cases in Finland Rises by 72 to 1,518 Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Finland has registered another 72 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 1,518, the country's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Finland has registered another 72 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 1,518, the country's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday.

"In Finland, there are 1,518 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as of April 2.

This figure is based on laboratory-verified data that THL manually collected in the regions," the statement said.

Two patients have died of the disease over the given period, according to the institute's data. The total death toll tally stands at 19.

There are also 160 hospitalized patients in Finland, including 65 in critical condition.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 956,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 48,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.