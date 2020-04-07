Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Nears 100,000, Death Toll Exceeds 1,600 - Robert Koch

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Germany has increased to 99,225 and 1,607 people have died from the COVID-19 disease so far, Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Germany has increased to 99,225 and 1,607 people have died from the COVID-19 disease so far, Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

In the past 24-hour period to early Tuesday, 3,834 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and the death toll has grown by 173, the institute said.

According to the update, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (26,163), followed by� Baden-Wurttemberg (20,220) and North Rhine-Westphalia (20,141). The German capital city of Berlin has confirmed 3,845 COVID-19 cases, the institute said.

The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded 1.2 million cases and the death toll is over 67,000, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization.