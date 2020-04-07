UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Nears 100,000, Death Toll Exceeds 1,600 - Robert Koch

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Nears 100,000, Death Toll Exceeds 1,600 - Robert Koch

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Germany has increased to 99,225 and 1,607 people have died from the COVID-19 disease so far, Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Germany has increased to 99,225 and 1,607 people have died from the COVID-19 disease so far, Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

In the past 24-hour period to early Tuesday, 3,834 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and the death toll has grown by 173, the institute said.

According to the update, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (26,163), followed by� Baden-Wurttemberg (20,220) and North Rhine-Westphalia (20,141). The German capital city of Berlin has confirmed 3,845 COVID-19 cases, the institute said.

The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded 1.2 million cases and the death toll is over 67,000, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World German Died Germany Berlin From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese football agonises over wage cuts in face o ..

1 minute ago

SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police active duri ..

1 minute ago

India Lifts Ban on Export of Malaria Drug After Co ..

1 minute ago

Wheat procurement drive from Apr 8

18 minutes ago

Forty New COVID-19 Cases in Oman Raise Tally to 37 ..

18 minutes ago

Over 1,000 stranded Pakistanis airlifted since par ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.