Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises to 228 - Health Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 12 to 228 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 12 new COVID-19 infection cases were confirmed," Abdikarimov said at a press conference.

The patients are three men and nine women, all registered in Osh region.

The minister noted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among medical personnel had reached 19, including seven over the past 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.