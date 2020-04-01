Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in Estonia Rises to 5 - Health Authority

The number of COVID-19 fatalities has increased to five in Estonia as a new death was recorded, the country's health board said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 fatalities has increased to five in Estonia as a new death was recorded, the country's health board said on Wednesday.

"After testing positive for Covid-19, an 81 year old woman died yesterday at the North Estonia Medical Centre," the board said in a statement.

It added that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 779.

"Today, on 1 April, 95 patients require hospitalisation in Estonia due to the novel coronavirus, of whom 15 are on ventilation. 33 patients have recovered from the disease and 5 people have died," the board said.

On March 12, the Estonian government declared a state of emergency lasting until May 1.