Number of People Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Netherlands Reaches 321 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Netherlands has reached 321 with over 50 cases being registered over the last 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Monday.

According to RIVM, 134 patients contracted the disease while being abroad, mainly in Italy. As of now, the majority of cases are confirmed in the provinces of North Brabant and Utrecht.

Meanwhile, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,00. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.