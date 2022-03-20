UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured In Arkansas Car Show Shooting Rises To 20 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Number of People Injured in Arkansas Car Show Shooting Rises to 20 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Shooting at a car show in the US city of Dumas, Arkansas has left 20 people injured, including multiple children, chief of Dumas police Keith Finch told local media on Sunday.

At least one person has died, the KATV broadcaster reported, citing the police.

The shooting occurred during a car show on Saturday night.

The Dumas police have detained one suspect but do not rule out that there could have been multiple shooters.

