Number Of Russian Nationals Migrating To Finland Hits 30-Year High - Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The number of Russian nationals migrating to Finland in 2022 has more than doubled year-on-year and showed the highest figure of 6,003 migrants over the last 30 years, the Statistics Finland said on Wednesday.

In 2021, Finland received 2,724 Russian citizens.

"Last year, 6,003 people migrated from Russia to Finland. This is certainly the highest figure over the last 30 years," the department said in a statement.

In 2022, a total of 49,998 migrants arrived in Finland, with Russian nationals followed by Swedish (2,599), Indian (2,420) and Estonian (2,387) citizens.

More Stories From World

