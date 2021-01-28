UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 24 Times - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 24 times in the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 24 instances of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded (including 15 instances of shelling, according to the Syrian side): 5 in the Aleppo province, 7 in the Idlib province, 9 in the Latakia province, and 3 in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told a daily briefing.

At the same time, no shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the past 24 hours, Sytnik added.

