UrduPoint.com

Officials Issue Evacuation Order In Californian City, Home To Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Officials Issue Evacuation Order in Californian City, Home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The authorities of Santa Barbara County in California announced an immediate evacuation order due to flooding caused by a storm to the entire Montecito community, where celebrities and billionaires live, including US talk show host Oprah Winfrey and UK Prince Harry.

"IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER issued to the ENTIRE MONTECITO COMMUNITY," the Santa Barbara County government said on Twitter on Monday.

The Santa Barbara County authorities are closing off major county highways and also said that the airport and all public schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Montecito, located east of Santa Barbara in Southern California, and is one of the most prestigious cities on the west coast. According to US media, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children and other prominent figures and celebrities live in the city and its surroundings.

CBS news channel reported, citing local authorities, that 14 people have died and tens of thousands of people were left without electricity as a result of the storm and flooding in Montecito.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Twitter Died Santa Barbara United Kingdom Meghan Markle Media All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

55 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.