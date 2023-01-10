Officials Issue Evacuation Order in Californian City, Home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The authorities of Santa Barbara County in California announced an immediate evacuation order due to flooding caused by a storm to the entire Montecito community, where celebrities and billionaires live, including US talk show host Oprah Winfrey and UK Prince Harry.

"IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER issued to the ENTIRE MONTECITO COMMUNITY," the Santa Barbara County government said on Twitter on Monday.

The Santa Barbara County authorities are closing off major county highways and also said that the airport and all public schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Montecito, located east of Santa Barbara in Southern California, and is one of the most prestigious cities on the west coast. According to US media, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children and other prominent figures and celebrities live in the city and its surroundings.

CBS news channel reported, citing local authorities, that 14 people have died and tens of thousands of people were left without electricity as a result of the storm and flooding in Montecito.