OHCHR Says 183 Civilians Killed, 1,181 Injured in Four Afghan Cities Since July 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Over 180 civilians have been killed and more than 1,180 have been wounded in four Afghan cities alone since July 9 as hostilities in the country intensify, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.

"We know that urban warfare results in scores of civilians being killed. We have seen it before, too many times. In Afghanistan, since 9 July in four cities alone - Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz - at least 183 civilians have been killed and 1,181 injured, including children. These are just the civilian casualties we have managed to document - the real figures will be much higher," Bachelet said in a statement.

The Afghan government forces and the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) must stop fighting "to prevent bloodshed." If they fail to return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the situation for the Afghan people will become "even worse," she added.

The UN high commissioner called on all countries to use their influence and leverage to put an end to the conflict, which has taken another turn as foreign troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan and the Taliban went on the offensive.