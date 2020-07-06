OIC Calls for Violence Reduction and Peace Efforts in Afghanistan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen has expressed the need for all parties in Afghanistan to focus their attention on peace efforts amid the recent surge in violence in Afghanistan that caused a number of casualties including women and children

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen has expressed the need for all parties in Afghanistan to focus their attention on peace efforts amid the recent surge in violence in Afghanistan that caused a number of casualties including women and children. He deplored all acts of violence and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to achieve a sustainable ceasefire, and strive for the long awaited peace by the people of Afghanistan.

Noting the positive developments towards dialogue, the Secretary General called on all Afghans to redouble their efforts to achieve long lasting peace and reconciliation through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process in line with the resolutions and declarations adopted at the International Ulama Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan, held in Makkah on 11 July 2018, and the 14th OIC Summit, held in Makkah on 31 May 2019.

The Secretary General further expressed hope that the ongoing peace efforts would bring security and stability for the people’s well-being, prosperity and development of Afghanistan. He reiterated the firm commitment of the OIC to stand by the people of Afghanistan.

