UrduPoint.com

OIC Commemorates International Day Of Solidarity With The Palestinian People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:35 AM

OIC Commemorates International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) celebrated the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which coincides with 29 November of every year, by organizing a ceremony at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on 29 November 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) celebrated the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which coincides with 29 November of every year, by organizing a ceremony at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on 29 November 2021. The OIC Secretary General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, gave a remark at the occasion.

The Secretary General observed that this year’s celebration comes at a delicate and critical moment with regard to the Palestinian question. This is because Israel, the occupying power, continues practices that entrench its colonial occupation of Palestinian lands through hostile policies, forced expulsion, ethnic cleansing, settlement, Judaization, land expropriation, destruction of property, continued blockade of Gaza, and denial of the Palestinian people’s national and legitimate rights.

He reiterated the OIC’s rejection and condemnation of all illegal Israeli occupation’s measures and practices to impose new realities on the ground. These include changing the demographic configuration of occupied Al-Quds, obliterating its Arab identity, expelling Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan districts, desecrating their holy sites, violating their freedom of worship, and attempting to separate the city from its Palestinian surroundings.

On his part, the Consul General of the State of Palestine in Jeddah, Mahmoud Yahya Al-Asadi, stated that these inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to exist and live dignified life on their land and national soil, taken away from them by the oppressive occupier is non-negotiable. These rights, he said, have been stipulated in divine law and international resolutions, as well as human rights principles and United Nations resolutions.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the OIC, Ambassador Maher Karaki, noted that the commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity comes 73 years after the catastrophe of 1948 and 54 years after the 1967 occupation. Throughout these years, he said, the Palestinian people have continued to suffer systematic violations and aggression by Israel, the occupying power.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Condemnation Gaza Jeddah November All From Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements would no ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements would not have happened without Member ..

4 minutes ago
 Challenges never deterred us from pursuing our pat ..

Challenges never deterred us from pursuing our path, says Mohammed bin Rashid

8 minutes ago
 PM lauds FBR over 35 per cent increase in tax coll ..

PM lauds FBR over 35 per cent increase in tax collection in November

13 minutes ago
 Careem invested $100 million since 2015, created 8 ..

Careem invested $100 million since 2015, created 800,000 employment opportunitie ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Welcome to Dubai where shopping is a co ..

UAE Press: Welcome to Dubai where shopping is a community activity

39 minutes ago
 We&#039;re ushering in next 50 years with a compre ..

We&#039;re ushering in next 50 years with a comprehensive, well-thought-out stra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.