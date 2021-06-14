OIC General Secretariat Hosts Preparatory Meeting of the 2nd Islamic Summit on Science and Technology

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 9-10 June 2021 the proceedings of the Senior Officials Meeting preparatory to the Second Islamic Summit on Science and Technology

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 9-10 June 2021 the proceedings of the Senior Officials Meeting preparatory to the Second Islamic Summit on Science and Technology.

The United Arab Emirates will host this virtual summit to be held on 16 June 2021 under the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation: Opening New Horizons”.

The Summit will discuss issues of science, technology, education, health, water, environment, renewable energy and the use of technology to ensure food security in the Muslim world.