OIC Secretary General Meets Grand Mufti Of Chechnya
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, met with the Grand Mufti of the Chechen Republic Sheikh Salah Mezhiev, and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including the efforts being exerted by the OIC and Chechen leadership to promote the true image of Islam and disseminate the reasons for peaceful coexistence among the followers of different religions.
