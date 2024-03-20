Open Menu

OIC Secretary General Meets Grand Mufti Of Chechnya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM

OIC Secretary General meets Grand Mufti of Chechnya

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, met with the Grand Mufti of the Chechen Republic Sheikh Salah Mezhiev, and his accompanying delegation

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, met with the Grand Mufti of the Chechen Republic Sheikh Salah Mezhiev, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including the efforts being exerted by the OIC and Chechen leadership to promote the true image of Islam and disseminate the reasons for peaceful coexistence among the followers of different religions.

Related Topics

Chechen Republic Mufti OIC

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

49 minutes ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

2 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

2 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

2 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

2 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World