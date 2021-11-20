OIC Secretary General Meets Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, on Thursday 18 November 2021 in his office in Riyadh, received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) HE Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, where he congratulated the latter on his assumption of office

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, on Thursday 18 November 2021 in his office in Riyadh, received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) HE Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, where he congratulated the latter on his assumption of office. The Foreign Minister assured the Secretary General of the Kingdom’s support as host country and chair of the fourteenth Islamic Summit, in the service of the OIC’s objectives of promoting joint Islamic action.

The meeting reviewed a range of issues relating to OIC member states, which would enhance the Organization’s role as the second largest international organization after the United Nations.

The Secretary General lauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s role, recalling its efforts in the founding of the OIC and its ongoing support for the Organization’s work as the collective voice of the Islamic ummah.

The Secretary General’s meeting was attended by the Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Yousef Bin Mohammed Aldobaey, and the Director General of Cabinet and Chief Adviser to the Secretary General, Mohammed Adam Kalbo.