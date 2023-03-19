One Dead in Peru Following Ecuador Earthquake - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The 6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Ecuador has caused damage in northern Peru and resulted in the death of one child, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.

The four-year-old girl died in the Department of Tumbes bordering Ecuador on Saturday, as a result of a roof collapse, RPP said citing local hospital officials.

Ecuador's presidency said on Saturday that the death toll from the Saturday earthquake stood at 12, with 11 fatalities registered in the province of El Oro and one in the province of Azuay. A number of people have been injured as a result of the earthquake.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook western Ecuador on Saturday, with the quake's epicenter located around 59 kilometers (37 miles) north of the city of Machala.