UrduPoint.com

One Dead In Peru Following Ecuador Earthquake - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 06:20 AM

One Dead in Peru Following Ecuador Earthquake - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The 6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Ecuador has caused damage in northern Peru and resulted in the death of one child, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.

The four-year-old girl died in the Department of Tumbes bordering Ecuador on Saturday, as a result of a roof collapse, RPP said citing local hospital officials.

Ecuador's presidency said on Saturday that the death toll from the Saturday earthquake stood at 12, with 11 fatalities registered in the province of El Oro and one in the province of Azuay. A number of people have been injured as a result of the earthquake.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook western Ecuador on Saturday, with the quake's epicenter located around 59 kilometers (37 miles) north of the city of Machala.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Died Machala Tumbes Ecuador Peru From

Recent Stories

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

6 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

6 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

6 hours ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

6 hours ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.