One Newly-Charged Officer in Floyd Killing in Custody, Other Arrests in Process - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) One newly charged former Minneapolis police officer involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd is in custody and two others are expected to be in custody this afternoon, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of taking the officers into custody," Evans said. "I can report that one is in custody now and the other two we in the process of taking into custody and expect them to be this afternoon."