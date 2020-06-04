UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Newly-Charged Officer In Floyd Killing In Custody, Other Arrests In Process - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

One Newly-Charged Officer in Floyd Killing in Custody, Other Arrests in Process - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) One newly charged former Minneapolis police officer involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd is in custody and two others are expected to be in custody this afternoon, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of taking the officers into custody," Evans said. "I can report that one is in custody now and the other two we in the process of taking into custody and expect them to be this afternoon."

Related Topics

Police George Minneapolis Criminals

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

7 minutes ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

2 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.