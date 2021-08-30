UrduPoint.com

One Of 5 Rockets Fired At Kabul Airport Reached Target - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

One of 5 Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport Reached Target - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) One of five rockets fired at the Kabul airport on Monday did reach its premises, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) source.

The rockets were launched from the north of the Afghan capital, and the extent of the damage is still unknown, although initial reports indicated there were no casualties, the source added.

On Monday, five rockets were fired toward the Kabul airport, a US official told ABC news. The US military activated the C-RAM missile defense stationed at the airport, which intercepted at least some of the rockets.

