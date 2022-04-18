UrduPoint.com

One Passenger Dies In Plane Crash Over Japan's Ariake Sea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

A plane crash near Japan's Kyushu Island has resulted in one person dead and two more injured, Japanese media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) A plane crash near Japan's Kyushu Island has resulted in one person dead and two more injured, Japanese media reported on Monday.

A light plane fell into the Ariake Sea in western Kyushu with three passengers on board, Kyodo news agency said.

One person reportedly died, another is in critical condition, and a third passenger was found conscious in the bay.

The plane disappeared from the radar over Ariake Sea on Monday afternoon. A rescue boat was dispatched to the suspected crash site where the victims were found, the agency added.

The plane itself is still missing.

