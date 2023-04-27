UrduPoint.com

One Person Injured In Explosion In Russia's Melitopol - Authorities

One person was injured when an explosive device went off near an apartment building in the city of Melitopol in Russia's Zaporizhzhia Region early on Thursday, the city administration said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) One person was injured when an explosive device went off near an apartment building in the city of Melitopol in Russia's Zaporizhzhia Region early on Thursday, the city administration said.

"An explosion occurred near the entrance to an apartment building on Kirov Street in Melitopol at about 5:15 a.m. (02:15 a.m. GMT) today. An improvised explosive device went off. One person was injured, he was hospitalized," the administration said on Telegram.

Response teams are working at the scene.

The Zaporizhzhia Region became a subject of the Russian Federation following a referendum held in September 2022, the results of which Ukraine does not recognize and continues to shell the area. Today, more than 70 percent of the Zaporizhzhia Region is under Russia's control, but the former regional center, the city of Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control. Melitopol has been the region's administrative center since March 2023.

