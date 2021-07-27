UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, 16 Injured In Blast At Chemical Plant In Germany's Leverkusen- Operator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

One Person Killed, 16 Injured in Blast at Chemical Plant in Germany's Leverkusen- Operator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) One person was killed and 16 others injured in the explosion at a chemical plant in the German city of Leverkusen, while four people are still missing, enterprise operator Chempark said on Tuesday.

"Rescuers from the plant's fire department found one missing person who just died," Chempark said in a press release.

Four employees are still missing, and the number of those injured is assessed at 16.

Chempark chief Lars Friedrich extended his condolences in connection with the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire German Died Enterprise From

Recent Stories

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

14 seconds ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

16 seconds ago

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recove ..

17 seconds ago

PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & deliver ..

17 minutes ago

Global construction players to reconnect in person ..

18 minutes ago

US Open to Dialogue With N. Korea Without Compromi ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.