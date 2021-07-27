BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) One person was killed and 16 others injured in the explosion at a chemical plant in the German city of Leverkusen, while four people are still missing, enterprise operator Chempark said on Tuesday.

"Rescuers from the plant's fire department found one missing person who just died," Chempark said in a press release.

Four employees are still missing, and the number of those injured is assessed at 16.

Chempark chief Lars Friedrich extended his condolences in connection with the incident.