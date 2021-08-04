OPCW Plans to Conduct 2 Rounds of Inspections in Syria - UN Disarmament Official

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is expected to hold two rounds of inspections in scientific and research facilities in Syria, Thomas Markram, UN Office for Disarmament Affairs Director Thomas Markram said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is expected to hold two rounds of inspections in scientific and research facilities in Syria, Thomas Markram, UN Office for Disarmament Affairs Director Thomas Markram said on Wednesday.

"I have been advised that the OPCW Technical Secretariat still plans to conduct two rounds of inspections of the Baza and Jumeriah facilities are the Syrian scientific studies and research center in 2021, Markram said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.