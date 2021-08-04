UrduPoint.com

OPCW Plans To Conduct 2 Rounds Of Inspections In Syria - UN Disarmament Official

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:01 PM

OPCW Plans to Conduct 2 Rounds of Inspections in Syria - UN Disarmament Official

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is expected to hold two rounds of inspections in scientific and research facilities in Syria, Thomas Markram, UN Office for Disarmament Affairs Director Thomas Markram said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is expected to hold two rounds of inspections in scientific and research facilities in Syria, Thomas Markram, UN Office for Disarmament Affairs Director Thomas Markram said on Wednesday.

"I have been advised that the OPCW Technical Secretariat still plans to conduct two rounds of inspections of the Baza and Jumeriah facilities are the Syrian scientific studies and research center in 2021, Markram said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria

Recent Stories

Repair of Consumer Goods Could Create Over 450,000 ..

Repair of Consumer Goods Could Create Over 450,000 Green Jobs in UK - Report

3 minutes ago
 Half of US Small Businesses Plan to Require Employ ..

Half of US Small Businesses Plan to Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations - ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to police martyrs

IGP pays tribute to police martyrs

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic e ..

Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic event final after 53 years

3 minutes ago
 OSCE ODIHR Says Will Not Send Observers For Russia ..

OSCE ODIHR Says Will Not Send Observers For Russian Parliamentary Elections

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.