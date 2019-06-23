Opposition Candidate Takes Lead in Istanbul Mayoral Rerun - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu is leading the race for Istanbul mayor with 53.6 percent of the vote, local media reported on Sunday.

Binali Yildrim from the ruling AK Party is behind with 45.

4 percent of the vote, after 94 percent of ballots were counted, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Yildrim, the former Turkish prime minister, has congratulated Imamoglu on the win in an address aired by NTV.

The rerun was ordered after the AK Party said the votes were tampered with. Imamoglu beat Yildrim at the election in March by a margin of 13,000 votes.