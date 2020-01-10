UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Chief Reiterates Pledge To Uphold Helsinki Final Act After Sputnik Estonia Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

OSCE Chief Reiterates Pledge to Uphold Helsinki Final Act After Sputnik Estonia Scandal

Thomas Greminger, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has reiterated the organization's commitment to the media freedom after the Estonian government threatened Sputnik journalists working in the Baltic country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Thomas Greminger, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has reiterated the organization's commitment to the media freedom after the Estonian government threatened Sputnik journalists working in the Baltic country.

On December, 24 Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which Sputnik is a part of, and the RT broadcaster sent a letter to Greminger informing him that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received warnings from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that they would face criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1.

"Commitments to freedom of the media and the free flow of information is enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act," Greminger said in his reply.

He added that the OSCE representative on media freedom was monitoring the situation.

"I understand that my colleague Harlem Desir, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, is closely following the situation of Sputnik Estonia, and that he has already conveyed his concerns to the Estonian authorities and requested more information about the case. He has also encouraged the Estonian authorities to refrain from putting any unnecessary limitation on the work of foreign journalists or media," Greminger stated.

Rossiya Segodnya has urged all international and European organizations to state their positions on Estonia's actions.

The Final Act of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe was signed in 1975 in the Finnish capital to ease tensions between Western and Eastern Europe and pledges the signatories to respect various categories of human rights, including the freedom of information.

Related Topics

Police Europe Threatened Helsinki Estonia January December Border Criminals Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

6 minutes ago

Decoding of Boeing 737 Flight Recorders May Take U ..

6 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

6 minutes ago

Development work at Madni Park to start soon

6 minutes ago

Police-public coordination being ensured: RPO

6 minutes ago

Gunmen kidnap four students from Nigeria seminary ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.