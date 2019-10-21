UrduPoint.com
OSCE Conference On Media Freedom To Take Place In Moscow On November 6 - Desir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:36 PM

OSCE Conference on Media Freedom to Take Place in Moscow on November 6 - Desir

Moscow will host a high-level conference on the freedom of the media and safety of journalists held by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on November 6, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir stated on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Moscow will host a high-level conference on the freedom of the media and safety of journalists held by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on November 6, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir stated on Monday.

The conference on "Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and the OSCE region: Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age" will be organized by Desir with the support of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Desir together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will open the conference and participate in a panel discussion with journalists.

"It will be the first such conference organized by my Office in Russia with an open discussion between independent media and government representatives at the highest level," Desir said.

The conference will focus on four main issues � freedom of the media and media pluralism in Russia and the OSCE region; the safety of journalists; "fake news" or disinformation; and the self-regulation of media, fact-checking and the role of journalism, ethical standards and media literacy.

"The conference will bring together representatives of diverse Russian media... to discuss openly media freedom and media development issues, safety of journalists, regulations affecting freedom of expression, self-regulation mechanisms and issues related to disinformation and quality of information in the Russia Federation and the wider OSCE region," the representative added.

The conference will be attended by about 200 journalists and representatives from the media and non-governmental organizations as well as international experts, policymakers and representatives of government institutions.

