Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Returns Home - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in a military coup, is returning home, Al Hadath broadcaster reported, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, servicemen are escorting him.

Earlier, the chairman of the transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said at a press conference that Hamdok was at his, al-Burhan's, home and everything was fine with him. Al-Burhan also said that Hamdok would be able to return to his own home when the situation calms down and he was no longer threatened.