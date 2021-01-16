UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1 Million People Vaccinated In Germany - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:29 PM

Over 1 Million People Vaccinated in Germany - Robert Koch Institute

As many as 1,048,160 people in Germany have already receive a vaccine from COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute, a national authority for infectious diseases, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) As many as 1,048,160 people in Germany have already receive a vaccine from COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute, a national authority for infectious diseases, said on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, nearly 80,000 people received the vaccine.

On Friday, media reported that Edith Kwoizalla, a 101-year-old woman residing in a care home in the town of Halberstadt, had become the first German to receive the second shot of the two-dose vaccine against coronavirus.

According to the data, 18,678 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Germany, while 980 patients have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany recorded over 2 million cases of the infection and nearly 46,000 fatalities.

In late December, Germany launched a vaccination campaign against COVID-19, using the vaccine developed by companies Pfizer and BioNTech.

Related Topics

German Died Germany December Women Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

45 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

55 seconds ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

56 seconds ago

Thousands of anti-maskers rally in Vienna

58 seconds ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

6 minutes ago

PTI delegation calls on CCPO Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.