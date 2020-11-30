UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Arrested In Europol's Operation On Preventing Spread Of COVID Via Sanitary Waste

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Over 100 Arrested in Europol's Operation on Preventing Spread of COVID Via Sanitary Waste

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) More than 100 people had been arrested and nearly 280,000 inspections had been conducted in a Europe-wide operation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through illegal sanitary waste disposal, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) said on Monday.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europol identified the potential growth in unlawful sanitary waste treatment and disposal, as a result Europol launched operation Retrovirus,"  Europol said in a press release, adding that around 280,000 inspections and 102 arrests had been made so far.

Apart from that, $800,000 ($958,000) in assets were seized. Almost half of all arrests were made in Spain and Portugal, while the operation Retorviurs involved 30 countries in total.

The EU agency specified that the goal of inspections and checks on sanitary waste plants was to counter illegal dumping, storage and shipment amid the health crisis.

Related Topics

European Union Spain Portugal All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

51 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

2 hours ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

2 hours ago

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergen ..

2 hours ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.