UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Demonstrators Attempt To Disrupt Baerbock's Presentation In Ahrensburg - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Over 100 Demonstrators Attempt to Disrupt Baerbock's Presentation in Ahrensburg - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) About 150 demonstrators tried to disrupt the speech of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock regarding Ukraine in Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein, the Die Zeit newspaper reports.

Speaking in front of a crowd of about 1,000 people in Ahrensburg on Saturday, Baerbock voiced support for heavy weaponry deliveries to Ukraine.

Die Zeit said, citing police, that about 150 people tried to disrupt the foreign minister's presentation, turning on sirens and shouting "warmonger" and "liar".

According to the newspaper, another event with Baerbock's participation was cancelled on Saturday out of security concerns.

The Bundestag voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for a motion initiated by the ruling three-party coalition that called for direct and indirect supplies of tanks and other military hardware to Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Baerbock said on Wednesday that supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons does not make the West part of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Event

Recent Stories

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

6 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

6 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

6 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

7 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.