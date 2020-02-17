Over 1,000 Finnish Households Remain Without Power Due to Storm Dennis - Energy Companies

A total of 1,033 households in Finland remain without electricity amid strong winds caused by Storm Dennis, a spokesperson of the country's energy company association told Sputnik on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A total of 1,033 households in Finland remain without electricity amid strong winds caused by Storm Dennis, a spokesperson of the country's energy company association told Sputnik on Monday.

"Most houses experiencing outages are in Vaasa - 254, Maalahti - 246, Mustasaari - 135," the spokesperson said, adding that a total of 17 towns and cities were experiencing power issues as of 10.25 a.m.

local time (08:25 GMT).

The figure is down from over 12,000 Finnish households affected by the blackout on Sunday afternoon.

At night, Vaasa saw winds gusting to 63.5 miles per hour, according to the country's meteorological institute. In some settlements, the water level in reservoirs has risen, for example, water was 55 inches above average in the Gulf of Bothnia near Oulu. However, the ferry service in the Baltic Sea operated without disruptions.