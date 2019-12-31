Over 10,000 quack affected people accommodated in tents in Albania

(@FahadShabbir)

TIRANA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Over 10,000 citizens affected by the strong earthquake on Nov. 26 have been accommodated in tents, head of the Operational Bureau for Natural Disaster Management Bled Cuci said on Monday.

Cuci made the statement at the third meeting of the National Reconstruction Committee, during which he made a preliminary report on the damages caused by the earthquake and the measures taken by the government.

The earthquake, measuring 6.4-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Albania on Nov. 26 in the port city of Durres and nearby town of Thumane. It had left 51 people dead and thousands of buildings, apartments and hotels severely damaged.

According to Cuci, a total of 10,225 citizens have been accommodated in tents, while 3,613 others stayed in hotels.