Over 1.2Mln People in Moscow Cast Ballots in Online Format - Monitoring Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) More than 1.2 million people in Moscow have cast ballots in an online format on the first day of the parliamentary election, the service monitoring the online voting said.

From Friday-Sunday, Russia is holding the parliamentary elections as well as many regional votings. The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, is formed through parallel voting: half of the seats are elected via the party-list proportional representation while another one via the first-past-the-post voting.

According to the monitoring service, 1,287,080 people in Moscow voted online for political parties as part of the party-list proportional representation election and 1,232,376 for candidates from the single-mandate Constituencies.

This year, seven Russian regions are allowing the electorate to cast ballots online: Moscow, Sevastopol as well as the Kursk, Yaroslavl, Murmansk, Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions. The number of Moscow residents, who have registered for online voting, stands at 2,014,765.