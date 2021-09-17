UrduPoint.com

Over 150 Tonnes Of Chinese Vodka Spilled As Result Of Sichuan Earthquake - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Over 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) More than 150 tonnes of baijiu spilled at the warehouse of a wine company in Sichuan province in southwestern China due to a recent earthquake, the Wangyi Chinese news portal stated on Friday.

According to the media, the earthquake damaged more than 170 ceramic jugs at the Luzhou Chennianjiao Wine warehouse in Luzhou City, causing extensive leakage.

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit Sichuan province in southwestern China at 04:33 a. m. local time (20:33 GMT) on Thursday. The quake destroyed houses, and left at least 2 people dead and dozens injured, the provincial government announced.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake China Company Luzhou Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

11 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

11 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.