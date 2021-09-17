Over 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) More than 150 tonnes of baijiu spilled at the warehouse of a wine company in Sichuan province in southwestern China due to a recent earthquake, the Wangyi Chinese news portal stated on Friday.

According to the media, the earthquake damaged more than 170 ceramic jugs at the Luzhou Chennianjiao Wine warehouse in Luzhou City, causing extensive leakage.

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit Sichuan province in southwestern China at 04:33 a. m. local time (20:33 GMT) on Thursday. The quake destroyed houses, and left at least 2 people dead and dozens injured, the provincial government announced.