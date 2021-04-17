UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 23,000 Prisoners Remitted Sentences In Myanmar In New Year Amnesty

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:34 PM

Over 23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar in New Year amnesty

Myanmar's State Administration Council remitted sentences of a total of 23,184 prisoners on Saturday, the first day of Myanmar calendar New Year

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Myanmar's State Administration Council remitted sentences of a total of 23,184 prisoners on Saturday, the first day of Myanmar Calendar New Year.

According to the council's orders, 23,047 Myanmar national prisoners and 137 foreign prisoners are remitted sentences to mark Myanmar's traditional new year and on humanitarian ground as well as in view of relations between the respective countries and Myanmar.

According to a separate pardon order, the council reduced the death penalty to life imprisonment with no possibility of release, and reduced the life imprisonment with no possibility of release to 40 years, excluding those who have been pardoned from death penalty to life imprisonment in the previous amnesty orders.

Prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the previous amnesty orders will be reduced to 50 years of imprisonment, and punishment of more than 40 years of imprisonment will be reduced to 40 years while 40 years and under are cut one-fourth, the order said.

The council also remitted sentences of 23,314 local prisoners and 55 foreign prisoners on Feb. 12 after a one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar on Feb. 1 this year.

The state power was handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, chair of newly formed State Administration Council.

Related Topics

Myanmar From

Recent Stories

Russian security service detains Ukraine diplomat

22 seconds ago

Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greec ..

56 seconds ago

Myanmar junta leader set to join ASEAN summit

57 seconds ago

Chinese Embassy in US Slams Statements by Biden, S ..

59 seconds ago

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally surpasses 20,000

1 minute ago

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.