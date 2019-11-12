UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Bolivian Regional Election Commission Members Arrested - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:30 AM

Over 30 Bolivian Regional Election Commission Members Arrested - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Over 30 staff members of regional election commissions in Bolivia have been detained as part of an investigation launched into the controversial October 20 elections, local media report.

A total of 34 people have been detained, including members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Pagina Siete, a La Paz daily newspaper, said on Monday.

"In the case of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal we have three members in the city of La Paz," Bolivia's Attorney General, Juan Lanchipa, said as quoted by the newspaper.

Last month, Morales won in the first round of presidential elections. The opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, accused him of electoral fraud and refused to recognize the results of the vote. The Organization of American States (OAS) published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the October 20 voting.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections. The country's armed forces and the police jointed the calls for the president's resignation. Several countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales. According to Peru's foreign ministry, a Mexican government plane was on its way to pick up Morales as of Monday evening.

Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez said on Monday that an urgent parliament meeting would take place on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Morales and appoint Anez interim president.

According to Anez, new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020.

Related Topics

Election Senate Police Parliament Vote La Paz Mesa Argentina Bolivia Peru Cuba Mexico Venezuela January October Sunday 2020 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

5 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

6 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

7 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

7 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.