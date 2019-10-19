UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Security Officers Injured In Beirut Protests, 70 People Detained - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:40 AM

Over 50 Security Officers Injured in Beirut Protests, 70 People Detained - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) At least 52 members of Lebanon's security forces have been injured during anti-government protests in Beirut, while 70 people have been detained, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) said.

Since Thursday, Beirut and other cities have been gripped by protests with the demonstrators demanding that the government resign and action be taken to cope with the worsening economic situation in the country. The protesters blocked off major highways. In central Beirut, the rallies turned violent as the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails on the police, while the security forces resorted to using stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas. Early on Friday, the ISF's General Directorate announced that 40 security personnel were injured in the clashes.

"The number of those injured among the Internal Security Forces personnel has reached 52, while 70 people were detained while they were carrying out acts of vandalism, arson and robbery in Beirut," the forces wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

The rallies erupted as the government sought to raise additional funds by introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications. On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the country's economy suffered from a financial blockade and sanctions.

The tax was abandoned as the protests gained momentum. However, the rallies continued with dozens of people injured in the clashes between the security forces and the protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Twitter Robbery Beirut Lebanon Gas From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

5 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

5 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

5 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.