Over 9 Pct Of Mongolia's Livestock Die In Cold Winter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) At least 5.9 million or 9.2 percent of Mongolia's livestock have died in this winter's freezing weather, said the country's State Emergency Commission on Friday.
Out of the country's 21 provinces, eastern Sukhbaatar has been the most affected, with a loss of 1.4 million or 38.6 percent of its total livestock population, said the commission.
As Mongolia sees much more snow than usual this winter, over 80 percent of its territory has been blanketed with snow up to 100 cm thick, according to the country's weather monitoring agency.
Mongolia, one of the last surviving nomadic countries in the world, has elevated its disaster preparedness to high alert due to the harsh winter and big livestock loss.
The promotion of livestock husbandry is seen as the most viable way to diversify the landlocked country's mining-dependent economy.
Recent Stories
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains6 minutes ago
-
Boao forum urges global cooperation in energy transition6 minutes ago
-
China to export homegrown tunnel-boring machine to Italy7 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Friday7 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 84 of 99 Russian missiles, drones launched overnight17 minutes ago
-
Philippines observes Good Friday with crucifixions and whippings27 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher after Wall Street records37 minutes ago
-
Over 9 pct of Mongolia's livestock die in cold winter47 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's president-elect to visit China47 minutes ago
-
6.0-magnitude quake hits Southern Greece47 minutes ago
-
Myanmar earns over 690 mln USD from fishery exports in over 11 months47 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 8.08 bln USD in Q147 minutes ago