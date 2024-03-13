Open Menu

Pachuca Thrash Union, Crew Into CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick as Mexican side Pachuca thrashed the Philadelphia Union 6-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

After a goalless first leg in Philadelphia last week, Pachuca tore into the Major League Soccer outfit in Tuesday's return in Mexico.

Veteran Venezuelan international striker Rondon fired Pachuca into the lead from the penalty spot after just seven minutes and the Mexican club kept up the pressure with a dominant display.

Rondon made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and then completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute.

A brutal mauling of Union continued with Nelson Deossa, Oussama Idrissi and Alan Bautista all getting on the scoresheet to complete a 6-0 aggregate victory.

Tuesday's scoreline equalled the worst defeat by an MLS team against Mexican opposition in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, matching the 6-0 drubbing suffered by Columbus Crew against Atletico Morelia in the 2003 tournament.

Columbus's current side meanwhile advanced to the last eight on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo secured a 2-1 aggregate victory in an all-MLS tie.

MLS champions Columbus, leading 1-0 from last week's first leg, were set on the way to victory after Cucho Hernandez fired them into a 40th-minute lead.

The Colombian striker rifled home a low shot from just inside the penalty area to beat Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark at the near post.

Columbus controlled the game thereafter and never looked like relinquishing their grip on a last eight berth until a last-gasp equaliser from Houston.

Columbus defender Steven Moreira was adjudged to have handled a cross on 88 minutes to concede a penalty, and Griffin Dorsey stepped up to drill home the spot-kick.

That left it 1-1 on the night but Houston were unable to find the second goal that would have taken them into the quarter-finals as Columbus advanced.

Another MLS team will bid to join Columbus in the last eight on Tuesday, with Orlando City facing Mexico's 2020 CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres UANL.

