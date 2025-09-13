- Home
Pakistan Calls For Upholding Countries' Sovereignty As UNSC Debates Russia's Violation Of Poland’s Airspace
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 11:30 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The UN Security Council, meeting in an emergency session on Friday, discussed Poland's complaint about Russian drones fired from the territories of Belarus and Russia that entered its airspace overnight, with Pakistan urging respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states.
"We firmly believe that only a sincere and meaningful dialogue which addresses security concerns of all sides; is anchored in the principles of UN Charter and international law; and respects the relevant multilateral agreements can help secure peace, which is both just and enduring," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told an emergency session on the 15-member Council
Speaking in a debate on Poland's request, he said Pakistan is an ardent proponent and adherent of the UN Charter and the principles contained therein.
According to Poland, 19 Russian drones entered its airspace overnight on 9 and 10 September during a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine. Polish authorities said some drones were pre-emptively shot down, and debris was later recovered across central and eastern parts of the country.
The episode marked the first time NATO allies used force to neutralize such drones.
Polish authorities reported temporary airport closures in Warsaw and Rzeszow and restrictions on air traffic in the east of the country. While no casualties were reported, residential areas in some villages sustained damage.
Russia’s Defence Ministry acknowledged carrying out strikes against Ukrainian targets during the same period but said it had no intention of engaging any targets in Poland.
Belarus reportedly stated that some drones were deflected by Ukrainian countermeasures and veered off course, adding that it had alerted neighbouring countries as drones approached their airspace.
Poland invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO treaty) following the incident, prompting emergency consultations among the 32 member states of the European security pact.
The briefing came against a backdrop of continued Russian strikes across Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 400 drones and 40 cruise and ballistic missiles were launched on 15 regions between 9 and 10 September, causing civilian deaths, including at least one in the capital Kyiv.
In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon said that Pakistan has repeatedly drawn attention to the negative repercussions that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has had, far beyond its geographical expans and had called for the need to bring an end to this conflict.
Pakistan, Ambassador Jadoon said remains deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian tragedy unfolding as a result of it.
"We have consistently said and repeat once again that military solutions are counterproductive and serve only to sow seeds for future conflicts," he said.
Expressing dismay over the recent escalation in fighting, the Pakistani envoy regretted that diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have remained in-conclusive.
"We have always called upon the parties to demonstrate restraint, scrupulously adhere to the international humanitarian law, make meaningful strides towards de-escalation and give primacy to dialogue and diplomacy," he said
Pakistan, he added, stands ready to support all regional and international efforts that pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the current conflict.
