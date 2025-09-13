(@FahadShabbir)

KORLA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Lying in Bohu County of Korla, southeast of the Yanqi Basin in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Bosten Lake is the biggest inland freshwater lake in China.

It is 55 kilometers long from east to west and 25 kilometers wide from north to south, consisting of big and small lake districts. The big one is 988 square kilometers and the small one covers 240 square kilometers. With an altitude of 1,048 meters and an average depth of 9 meters, the lake is rich in fish and reeds.

A local official briefed a delegation of international and local journalists from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia and the USA, which visited the picturesque lake.

The journalists enjoyed the rare wetland and seaside scenery in Xinjiang, took a boat trip on the lake, and tasted delicious food in the fishing village.

As the largest inland freshwater lake in China, Bosten Lake integrates desert and lake scenery. The lake is not only rich in natural resources such as aquatic products, reeds and wetlands but also the largest fishery production base in Xinjiang.

In summer, reeds and cattails grow thickly around the lake. And the Boston Lake is clear and crystal, with various water plants and flowers such as lotus flowers and water lilies blooming.

In winter, the Bosten Lake is frozen with the surface of the lake like a mirror, which is a natural ice sports venue.

Since March, tens of thousands of migratory birds, such as swans, geese and wild ducks, have migrated from the south to stop and multiply.

Bosten Lake is a paradise for bird-watching lovers and photography lovers. Here, the tourists can watch the migratory birds and get impressive photos.

With the temperature rising and the blue waves rippling on the lake, tourists can go for an outing and feed seagulls at the lake.

While briefing about the culture of the local ethic groups, the official said that the lake is not only the largest inland freshwater lake in China, but also an important tourism resource and ecosystem. Through effective management and protection, the ecological environment of Bosten Lake has been significantly improved, attracting a large number of tourists to visit.

At the same time, Bosten Lake is rich in historical and cultural heritage, providing more travel experiences for tourists. Visiting Bosten Lake, the tourists can know about the life, customs, history and culture of the local ethic groups. And they can also experience the life of the local people.

The best time to visit the lake is May to September with pleasant weather and the most beautiful scenery. In April and May, the grasslands near lake turn green and the migratory birds start to fly to Bosten Lake, where tourists can see the birds as well as beautiful surrounding landscapes.

"If you prefer autumn scenery with less crowds, you can visit Bosten Lake in autumn. Bosten Lake is also beautiful in winter, when most of the lake may be frozen, and the lake and the deserts are covered by snow," the official added.

