Xinjiang’s Bosten Lake Becoming A Magnet For Domestic And International Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KORLA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Located in Bohu County of Korla, on the southeastern edge of the Yanqi Basin in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Bosten Lake is the largest inland freshwater lake in China.

Stretching 55 kilometers east to west and 25 kilometers north to south, the lake consists of large and small sections, covering a total of more than 1,200 square kilometers. The larger section spans 988 square kilometers, while the smaller covers 240. At an altitude of 1,048 meters and with an average depth of nine meters, the lake is abundant in fish and reeds, making it a hub of ecological and economic significance.

During a recent visit, international and domestic journalists from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States were briefed by local officials about the scenic and cultural value of the lake. The delegation explored the wetland landscapes, enjoyed a boat ride, and tasted fresh delicacies in a nearby fishing village.

Bosten Lake uniquely combines desert and lake scenery, offering a striking contrast for visitors. It is not only a major fishery base in Xinjiang but also a thriving ecosystem supporting reeds, wetlands, and aquatic plants such as lotus flowers and water lilies.

In summer, dense reeds and cattails surround the lake, while in winter, its frozen surface turns into a natural venue for ice sports.

Since March, tens of thousands of migratory birds—including swans, geese, and wild ducks—have flocked to the lake, making it a paradise for bird watchers and photographers. Tourists can also enjoy feeding seagulls and capturing stunning photographs of the rippling blue waters.

Beyond natural beauty, the lake is rich in cultural heritage. Visitors can learn about the history, traditions, and lifestyle of local ethnic communities while experiencing authentic village life. Local officials emphasized that ongoing ecological protection efforts have greatly improved the lake’s environment, further boosting its appeal as a tourism destination.

The best time to visit Bosten Lake is from May to September, when the weather is most pleasant and the scenery is at its peak. In spring, green grasslands and returning migratory birds create a lively atmosphere, while autumn offers tranquil landscapes with fewer crowds. Even in winter, the frozen lake and snow-covered desert provide a unique charm.

