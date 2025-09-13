Xinjiang’s Bosten Lake Becoming A Magnet For Domestic And International Tourists
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KORLA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Located in Bohu County of Korla, on the southeastern edge of the Yanqi Basin in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Bosten Lake is the largest inland freshwater lake in China.
Stretching 55 kilometers east to west and 25 kilometers north to south, the lake consists of large and small sections, covering a total of more than 1,200 square kilometers. The larger section spans 988 square kilometers, while the smaller covers 240. At an altitude of 1,048 meters and with an average depth of nine meters, the lake is abundant in fish and reeds, making it a hub of ecological and economic significance.
During a recent visit, international and domestic journalists from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States were briefed by local officials about the scenic and cultural value of the lake. The delegation explored the wetland landscapes, enjoyed a boat ride, and tasted fresh delicacies in a nearby fishing village.
Bosten Lake uniquely combines desert and lake scenery, offering a striking contrast for visitors. It is not only a major fishery base in Xinjiang but also a thriving ecosystem supporting reeds, wetlands, and aquatic plants such as lotus flowers and water lilies.
In summer, dense reeds and cattails surround the lake, while in winter, its frozen surface turns into a natural venue for ice sports.
Since March, tens of thousands of migratory birds—including swans, geese, and wild ducks—have flocked to the lake, making it a paradise for bird watchers and photographers. Tourists can also enjoy feeding seagulls and capturing stunning photographs of the rippling blue waters.
Beyond natural beauty, the lake is rich in cultural heritage. Visitors can learn about the history, traditions, and lifestyle of local ethnic communities while experiencing authentic village life. Local officials emphasized that ongoing ecological protection efforts have greatly improved the lake’s environment, further boosting its appeal as a tourism destination.
The best time to visit Bosten Lake is from May to September, when the weather is most pleasant and the scenery is at its peak. In spring, green grasslands and returning migratory birds create a lively atmosphere, while autumn offers tranquil landscapes with fewer crowds. Even in winter, the frozen lake and snow-covered desert provide a unique charm.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan
More Stories From World
-
Xinjiang’s Bosten Lake becoming a magnet for domestic and international tourists2 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang's Bosten lake attracts domestic, global tourists2 hours ago
-
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement3 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly endorses New York Declaration on two-State solution between Israel & Palestine13 hours ago
-
CIFTIS: AI becoming key pillar for sustainable urban development15 hours ago
-
CIFTIS: China opens doors for Inclusive global trade partnerships15 hours ago
-
India's violation of Indus Waters Treaty ‘Grave Threat to Peace & Humanity’: Amb Asim17 hours ago
-
New GATIS Report urges inclusive growth as Global Trade in Services faces gaps, barriers17 hours ago
-
CIFTIS Forum showcases green energy progress, urges global climate collaboration18 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan’s traditions of tolerance continue to shape its modern identity: Maksudov18 hours ago
-
CIFTIS Forum showcases green energy progress, urges global climate collaboration18 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hayat presents his credentials to Presidents of EU Commission, Council20 hours ago