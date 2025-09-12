CIFTIS: China Opens Doors For Inclusive Global Trade Partnerships
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The ongoing 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which opened on September 10 in Beijing, showcased China’s commitment to inclusive, open, and forward-looking service trade.
Centered on the theme “Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services,” the fair featured 85 countries and international organizations setting up pavilions. Among them, 25 countries and organizations participated in the thematic exhibition. Nearly 2,000 companies attended on-site, including around 500 Fortune 500 and industry-leading enterprises such as Walmart, AstraZeneca, and KPMG, representing 26 of the top 30 countries and regions in service trade.
Expanding Market Access for Global Companies
China’s openness to foreign companies was on full display, with national pavilions illustrating opportunities across sectors.
Lucia Skvareninova, Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in China, noted the long-standing evolution of Sino-Slovak cooperation. “We have had more than 75 years of cooperation, starting with agriculture. Today, we see great progress, especially in technology. China’s achievements in AI and other high-tech fields are impressive. We can learn a lot and we hope for more exchanges.”
She emphasized that recent policy changes, such as the visa-free entry for Slovak citizens, have encouraged more entrepreneurs to visit China and explore opportunities. “For example, the free trade zone in Hainan is very attractive to Slovak companies. They are eager to learn how to establish their businesses there,” she added.
Norwegian companies also found fertile ground in China’s evolving market. Henning Kristoffersen, Commercial Counsellor of the Norwegian Embassy in Beijing, highlighted the importance of China’s openness for countries that rely on international trade. “We have to import, we have to export, and we rely on other economies to be open. That’s why we value the openness and market access to Chinese consumers and beyond,” he told China Economic Net.
He further noted that China’s rapidly growing middle class presents tremendous opportunities for companies offering health-focused products, maritime solutions, and so on.
Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Services Trade
CIFTIS 2025 also underscored China’s embrace of innovation and sustainable development in the service sector.
Dominic Trindade, General Manager at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), presented Australia’s largest-ever national pavilion as the Guest Country of Honour. “We covered a very broad range of segments, from universities and financial services to tourism, health, nutrition, and food production,” Trindade said. He emphasized that the pavilion facilitates long-term relationship building, as well as immediate business discussions, exemplified by 15 memoranda of understanding signed during the opening ceremony.
Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) pavilion similarly underscored the fusion of innovation with service trade. Zhang Zongliang, Marketing Director of NRW.Global Business China in Beijing, highlighted emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, new energy, smart storage, biomedicine, and electronics. “North Rhine-Westphalia has strengths in machinery manufacturing, specialty chemicals, and advanced services. These can complement China’s vast market and dynamic industries to create strong synergies and competitiveness,” he said. Zhang also noted that diversifying Currency usage, including Euros and renminbi, further stabilizes bilateral trade amid global uncertainties.
Enhancing Cultural Exchange and Multilateral Cooperation
Beyond trade and technology, CIFTIS 2025 promoted cultural exchange and strengthened multilateral collaboration.
Derek Lambe, Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, showcased the diversity of Ireland’s pavilion, which included agri-food, education, and medical devices. “Our expectation is that we’ll be able to promote Ireland and Irish companies and to increase trade and cooperation between Ireland and China,” he said.
China has long been Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia. In the field of trade in services, CIFTIS has consistently served as an important platform for promoting cooperation between the two countries. Since Ireland’s first participation in 2017, it has become a regular presence at CIFTIS. Lambe welcomed China’s continued market openness, noting that Ireland’s highly globalized economy benefits from enhanced cooperation. The recent launch of direct flights between Beijing and Dublin by Hainan Airlines has further facilitated business exchanges.
Henning Kristoffersen also pointed to the global implications of open trade. “Unfortunately, the world is moving more towards protectionism and less globalization. For economies like ours, this is concerning. That’s why we hope China can be a force for openness instead of disconnection,” he said, emphasizing the broader significance of inclusive trade policies for global economic stability.
With nearly 2,000 companies participating, 113 enterprises releasing 198 new products and achievements, and over 40 supporting cultural and leisure activities, CIFTIS 2025 highlighted China’s commitment to creating an inclusive, innovative, and collaborative platform for global services trade. The fair’s record participation and diverse activities underscore the message that an open Chinese market can serve as a bridge for sustainable growth, technological advancement, and multilateral cooperation.
