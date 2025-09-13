Open Menu

Raj Kundra Denies $72 Million Fraud Allegations Linked To Shilpa Shetty

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:07 PM

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has rejected allegations of a massive $72 million fraud, calling himself innocent

New Delhi: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Indian businessman and film producer Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, has denied accusations of his involvement in a ₹6.04 billion (approx. $72 million) fraud case.

Speaking to the media during the promotion of his Punjabi film Mehr in New Delhi, Kundra said he had done nothing wrong and the truth would soon prevail. “We haven’t said anything so far because we know we are innocent. The truth will come out soon,” he remarked.

The allegations were made by 60-year-old businessman Deepak Kothari, who claimed that between 2015 and 2023 he was misled in an investment agreement by Kundra and Shetty.

According to Kothari, he was persuaded in 2015 to lend ₹7.5 billion to Best Deal tv Pvt Ltd—a company co-owned by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty—at an annual return of 12%. He said he eventually transferred ₹6.04 billion to Kundra, but the loan was later converted into an investment.

Kothari further alleged that Shetty personally guaranteed the deal in April 2016, but resigned as the company’s director in September 2016, at a time when the company was already facing insolvency proceedings—facts he claims were concealed from him.

