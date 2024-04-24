Pakistan Day Reception In Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
Ijaz Ahmad Published April 24, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 April, 2024)
The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) held a reception to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan. Members of diplomatic corps, senior officials of the UAE Government, Emirati nationals and Pakistani community participated in the event.
His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Pakistani artists played the national anthems of Pakistan and the UAE on traditional instruments of flute and tabla.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi recalled the significance of Pakistan resolution and highlighted arduous struggle in tackling the growing needs of a nascent state, and later towards achieving socio-economic development.
He invited attention towards a range of opportunities in Pakistan that remained pivotal in promoting socio-economic development in the country. These included healthy youth bulge; growing women partcipation in public life; potential of agriculture; rich socio-cultural heritage; tourism potential; and the fastest growing IT Sector.
He underscored that the new government was committed to pursue a progressive agenda aimed at making tangible progress towards achieving economic progress and Sustainable Development Goals.
Emphasising the need of dialogue, he called for immediate end of hostilities in Gaza and reaffirmed Pakistan’s position for resolution of Palestinian issue and Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.
Ambassador Tirmizi acknowledged the impressive economic growth of the UAE in the last five decades and paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership of late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan which was proudly continued by current President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He referred that growing Pakistan-UAE strong political and economic partnership, demonstated through regular high-level contacts, well-established institutions and the presence of 1.8 million Pakistani diaspora.
In conclusion, he lauded the contribution of Pakistani workforce in the UAE’s economy including of folk lifters, drivers, electricians, security guards, and food riders.
Dressed in traditional regional attires from all provinces of Pakistan, children from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School, gave cultural performances and represented Pakistan’s rich culture and its diversity.
On this occasion, one of the distinguished Pakistani entrepreneurs, Mr. Mudassir Sheikha was honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his outstanding services.
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79
New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid H ..
ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher
Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties
More Stories From World
-
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks45 minutes ago
-
Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO44 minutes ago
-
EU parliament's youngest lawmaker eyes re-election1 hour ago
-
10 dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital1 hour ago
-
UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains2 hours ago
-
Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Iran president visits Sri Lanka, inaugurates power, irrigation project3 hours ago
-
Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase option3 hours ago
-
Top France court confirms ex-PM's conviction in fake jobs scandal3 hours ago
-
UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules3 hours ago
-
Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' in south Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Spain PM under pressure as wife faces graft probe3 hours ago