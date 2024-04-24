Open Menu

Pakistan Day Reception In Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 24, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 April, 2024)
The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) held a reception to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan. Members of diplomatic corps, senior officials of the UAE Government, Emirati nationals and Pakistani community participated in the event.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Pakistani artists played the national anthems of Pakistan and the UAE on traditional instruments of flute and tabla.


Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi recalled the significance of Pakistan resolution and highlighted arduous struggle in tackling the growing needs of a nascent state, and later towards achieving socio-economic development.

He invited attention towards a range of opportunities in Pakistan that remained pivotal in promoting socio-economic development in the country. These included healthy youth bulge; growing women partcipation in public life; potential of agriculture; rich socio-cultural heritage; tourism potential; and the fastest growing IT Sector.

He underscored that the new government was committed to pursue a progressive agenda aimed at making tangible progress towards achieving economic progress and Sustainable Development Goals.


Emphasising the need of dialogue, he called for immediate end of hostilities in Gaza and reaffirmed Pakistan’s position for resolution of Palestinian issue and Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Tirmizi acknowledged the impressive economic growth of the UAE in the last five decades and paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership of late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan which was proudly continued by current President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He referred that growing Pakistan-UAE strong political and economic partnership, demonstated through regular high-level contacts, well-established institutions and the presence of 1.8 million Pakistani diaspora.

In conclusion, he lauded the contribution of Pakistani workforce in the UAE’s economy including of folk lifters, drivers, electricians, security guards, and food riders.
Dressed in traditional regional attires from all provinces of Pakistan, children from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School, gave cultural performances and represented Pakistan’s rich culture and its diversity.

On this occasion, one of the distinguished Pakistani entrepreneurs, Mr. Mudassir Sheikha was honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his outstanding services.

