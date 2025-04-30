Indian Rafale Jets Retreat In Panic After Detection By Pakistan Air Force
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 02:38 PM
Four Indian Air Force Rafale jets conduct patrolling missions within Indian airspace over Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Indian Rafale fighter jets were forced to retreat in panic after being detected by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, according to security sources.
On the night of April 29 and 30, four Indian Air Force Rafale jets conducted patrolling missions within Indian airspace over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Upon detecting their presence, the Pakistan Air Force responded swiftly and efficiently, identifying the Indian jets and prompting their hasty withdrawal.
The security officials affirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to respond decisively to any Indian aggression.
Strong response to Indian war hysteria
Following the Pahalgam false flag incident, India’s increasing war hysteria is being firmly countered by both the Pakistani armed forces and the public.
Sources report unusual military activity by Indian forces near the Line of Control (LoC), with reports indicating that all border villages adjacent to the LoC in Indian-occupied Kashmir have been evacuated.
Additionally, the Modi government has launched a widespread crackdown against Kashmiri Muslims under the pretext of the Pahalgam incident. Life in Indian-occupied Kashmir has become increasingly difficult, as the Modi regime continues to suppress the local population.
The reliable intelligence suggests that war-driven India may initiate military action against Pakistan at any time. However, Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to deliver a strong and certain response to any misadventure.
The sources said that the people of Pakistan stand united with their armed forces and are ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.
Recent Stories
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC disposes of petitions against Audio Leaks Commission as Infructuous18 seconds ago
-
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force2 minutes ago
-
SC Continues Hearing on Judges' Transfer and Seniority Case10 minutes ago
-
Killer gets death sentence10 minutes ago
-
Swift response by Rescue-1122 saves man's life10 minutes ago
-
PESCO presents three months' action plan to resolve electricity related issues30 minutes ago
-
NIRC to host historic International Labour Day Conference 2025 in capital tomorrow30 minutes ago
-
Kissan card 2nd phase to benefit farmers owning up to 25 acres30 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts into scrap shop,five rescued1 hour ago
-
Pakistanis capable of driving national, global economic growth: PM1 hour ago
-
Pakistanis capable of driving national, global economic growth: PM1 hour ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants1 hour ago