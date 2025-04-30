Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

(@Abdulla99267510)

Four Indian Air Force Rafale jets conduct patrolling missions within Indian airspace over Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Indian Rafale fighter jets were forced to retreat in panic after being detected by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, according to security sources.

On the night of April 29 and 30, four Indian Air Force Rafale jets conducted patrolling missions within Indian airspace over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Upon detecting their presence, the Pakistan Air Force responded swiftly and efficiently, identifying the Indian jets and prompting their hasty withdrawal.

The security officials affirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to respond decisively to any Indian aggression.

Strong response to Indian war hysteria

Following the Pahalgam false flag incident, India’s increasing war hysteria is being firmly countered by both the Pakistani armed forces and the public.

Sources report unusual military activity by Indian forces near the Line of Control (LoC), with reports indicating that all border villages adjacent to the LoC in Indian-occupied Kashmir have been evacuated.

Additionally, the Modi government has launched a widespread crackdown against Kashmiri Muslims under the pretext of the Pahalgam incident. Life in Indian-occupied Kashmir has become increasingly difficult, as the Modi regime continues to suppress the local population.

The reliable intelligence suggests that war-driven India may initiate military action against Pakistan at any time. However, Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to deliver a strong and certain response to any misadventure.

The sources said that the people of Pakistan stand united with their armed forces and are ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.