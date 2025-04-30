Indian Designer Sabyasachi Reveals Secrets Of Rani Mukerji’s Secret Wedding
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra quietly tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in Italy
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi on Wednesday lifted the veil on Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding.
After years of speculation about their relationship, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra quietly tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in Italy. To this day, the couple has never shared their wedding photos on social media. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015.
Designer’s revelation
Recently, Sabyasachi, who designed Rani Mukerji’s bridal outfit, shared some rare details about the wedding. In a YouTube interview, when asked about the most exciting wedding he worked on, he replied: “I had the most fun designing Rani Mukerji’s outfit.
Though she never released the photos, it was truly a wild wedding. Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, and I were all in a frenzy, but Rani remained completely calm,”.
Sabyasachi revealed that Rani gave him just one week to design her wedding outfit.
“She came to me for lunch a few days before the wedding and told me she was getting married. I asked her how much time I had, and she said, ‘One week.’ I had to do everything in that one week. The challenge of creating an outfit under such tight deadlines is something even designers enjoy,” he added.
