Open Menu

Indian Designer Sabyasachi Reveals Secrets Of Rani Mukerji’s Secret Wedding

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 03:17 PM

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra quietly tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in Italy

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi on Wednesday lifted the veil on Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding.

After years of speculation about their relationship, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra quietly tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in Italy. To this day, the couple has never shared their wedding photos on social media. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015.

Designer’s revelation

Recently, Sabyasachi, who designed Rani Mukerji’s bridal outfit, shared some rare details about the wedding. In a YouTube interview, when asked about the most exciting wedding he worked on, he replied: “I had the most fun designing Rani Mukerji’s outfit.

Though she never released the photos, it was truly a wild wedding. Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, and I were all in a frenzy, but Rani remained completely calm,”.

Sabyasachi revealed that Rani gave him just one week to design her wedding outfit.

“She came to me for lunch a few days before the wedding and told me she was getting married. I asked her how much time I had, and she said, ‘One week.’ I had to do everything in that one week. The challenge of creating an outfit under such tight deadlines is something even designers enjoy,” he added.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Social Media Marriage Married Italy Rani Mukerji April 2015 YouTube All

Recent Stories

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

4 minutes ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

12 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

39 minutes ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

21 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

21 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

21 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

21 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

22 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz