Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

Digital Cooperation Organization Secretary General Deemah AlYahya calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government is taking every possible step to align Pakistan with the digital transformation taking place globally.

He was talking to Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah AlYahya, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the gathering of over one thousand cutting-edge technology investors and policymakers from around the world in Pakistan is a testament of Pakistan's growing influence in the digital sector across the region.

He said Pakistan's most valuable asset are our young workforce, and it is among our foremost priorities to equip them with digital skills and training.

Shehbaz Sharif said the economy of Pakistan, which consists of two hundred forty million people, is the most suitable market in the region for digital startups and foreign investment.

He said the government's business-friendly policies and provision of investor-friendly facilities are aimed at attracting capital as well as the transfer of modern technology to the country.

The Prime Minister said the government is introducing such digital technology and investment projects for youth that will help the young workforce utilize their energies in the right direction and play a key role in the economy by providing them with dignified employment opportunities.

He said digital transformation is no longer mere a tendency, but a revolution that is reshaping the economies.

The Prime Minister said the Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum, and overwhelming participation of the international community in it reflects that Pakistan has the potential to play a leading role in the global digital economy.

In her remarks, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah AlYahya expressed her gratitude for organizing the first Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum in Pakistan saying that it is a great honor for her to participate in it.

Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja and other relevant authorities were also present in the meeting.