Pakistani Diplomat Explores High-tech Collaboration In Yangtze River Delta
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Pakistan's Technical Affairs Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy in China, Muhammad Khan conducted an exchange visit to the South Taihu Lake New Area in Huzhou, China
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Technical Affairs Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy in China, Muhammad Khan conducted an exchange visit to the South Taihu Lake New Area in Huzhou, China.
During his visit, he explored various high-tech enterprises, including SVOLT Energy Technology Company (Huzhou), and the Belt and Road Yangtze River Delta (Huzhou) Science and Technology Cooperation Corridor, an exemplary project integrating international cooperation, talent aggregation and cultural exchange.
Shi Qingliang, Deputy Director of South Taihu Lake Science and Technology Innovation Center, highlighted that the South Taihu Lake New Area is constructing a modern green industry system with a focus on new energy, semiconductor, optoelectronics, and healthcare technology, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.
"I am eager to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Huzhou City, specifically in the realms of science and technology industries and talent exchange. The Belt and Road Yangtze River Delta (Huzhou) Science and Technology Cooperation Corridor provides a crucial platform, enabling us to connect the South Taihu Lake New Area with the 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” said Muhammad Khan.
He also expressed great appreciation for the development of local industries such as silk weaving. With Pakistan's well-established textile industry, there are ample opportunities for collaboration with relevant enterprises in Huzhou.
Muhammad Khan's visit was also in line with the launch of the China-Pakistan Double Hundred Enterprises Cooperation Project. The project aims to select 100 enterprises from each country and provide comprehensive support for their development in the partner country, fostering practical cooperation in industries such as AI, big data, cloud computing, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology, and new energy.
Muhammad Khan expressed strong support for the establishment of the Yangtze River Delta Office of the China-Pakistan Double Hundred Enterprises Cooperation Project in the South Taihu Lake New Area.
